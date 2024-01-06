JAVED AKHTAR BLAMES VIEWERS FOR SUCCESS OF DANGEROUS FILMS LIKE ANIMAL

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar during his speech at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival held in Aurangabad expressed his opinion on the kind of films that are becoming hits of late. Taking the stage, he discussed the current films and songs while emphasising the role of the audience in their success.

Opening up about the kind of films that are becoming successful, the lyricist expressed his concern without directly mentioning Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He emphasised the danger in a film where a man asks a woman to lick his shoe and where slapping a woman is considered acceptable. The controversial scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii's characters sparked this discussion. The slapping could be indicating Sandeep's previous film Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Furthermore, Javed shed light on the massive success of the song Choli Ke Peeche from the 90s film Khal Nayak despite the controversy surrounding the lyrics written by Anand Bakshi. He pointed out that the problem does not lie in the inclusion of seven men and two women in the song's creation, but rather in the audience's overwhelming support. He found it concerning that millions of people enjoyed the song, highlighting the issues prevalent in today's songs.