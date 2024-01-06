Javed Akhtar blames viewers for success of 'dangerous' films like Animal
Javed Akhtar blames viewers for success of 'dangerous' films like Animal
Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar during his speech at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival held in Aurangabad expressed his opinion on the kind of films that are becoming hits of late. Taking the stage, he discussed the current films and songs while emphasising the role of the audience in their success.
Opening up about the kind of films that are becoming successful, the lyricist expressed his concern without directly mentioning Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He emphasised the danger in a film where a man asks a woman to lick his shoe and where slapping a woman is considered acceptable. The controversial scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii's characters sparked this discussion. The slapping could be indicating Sandeep's previous film Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Furthermore, Javed shed light on the massive success of the song Choli Ke Peeche from the 90s film Khal Nayak despite the controversy surrounding the lyrics written by Anand Bakshi. He pointed out that the problem does not lie in the inclusion of seven men and two women in the song's creation, but rather in the audience's overwhelming support. He found it concerning that millions of people enjoyed the song, highlighting the issues prevalent in today's songs.
Akhtar blamed the audience for the success or failure of films and music, asserting that they play a crucial role. He urged the audience to take accountability for the types of films they choose to watch, as their choices determine the kind of movies that will be produced. In doing so, he stressed that the values and moralities depicted in films ultimately rest in the hands of the viewers.