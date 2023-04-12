JASPRIT BUMRAH MOCKS LAAL SINGH CHADDHAS BOX OFFICE IN LATEST AD HERES HOW AAMIR KHAN REACTS

Hyderabad: A new commercial starring Aamir Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for the fantasy sports platform Dream11, is generating much curiosity on the internet for the actor's seemingly sporting gesture to allow mockery of his most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Last year, the film which was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump tanked at the box office.

After the movie's failure, the 58-year-old actor decided to take some time off and regroup. His involvement in the Dream11 campaign, which was timed to coincide with the current season of the Indian Premier League, is his second on-screen appearance since the release of the Laal Singh Chaddha first being a cameo in Salaam Venky. In the 15-second commercial, the actor tells Bumrah, "Boom Boom, ball dhyan se daaliyo, bade bade hits maarta hoon (Boom Boom, ball carefully, I hit big)."

Also read: A look back at Aamir Khan's memorable movies on his 58th birthday

To that, Bumrah responds, "Itne hits maarte ho sir...toh Laal Singh ka kya hua? (If you're such a big-hitter, what happened to Laal Singh?" Aamir then gives him a glance and challenges him to a face-off on the field. "Tu field pe mil! (You meet me in the field!)," said Aamir. Internet users took to the comment section on YouTube and responded to the advertisement.

The majority of them complimented Aamir for taking the hit, however, some made fun of Bumrah's recent form. A user commented, "Amir khan do 1 film in year and boomrah plays onece in year 🔥🔥👍👍." Another commented, "Tu Field Pe mill..... for that line i watched again and again 😂 😂 😂." One more commented, "This is scripted but Amir Khan is also trying to make fun of lal singh because he never runs from his failure."

Meanwhile, Aamir is said to be co-producing Champions with Ravi Bhagchandka and Sony Pictures. The film will be a Hindi remake of the American sports comedy of the same name. Earlier, reports of Salman Khan being roped in to play the lead did rounds but nothing is announced officially as yet.