JAPANESE FM YOSHIMASA HAYASHI PRAISES RRR REVEALS HE IS BIG FAN OF JR NTR

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's RRR propelled the film industry to global recognition with its incredible box office performance. The epic action drama film has continually garnered media attention since its release. The movie had a significant role in increasing the popularity of its principal stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who have won a great deal of admiration from various parts of the world. The Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi, is the latest to heap praise on RRR and acknowledged Jr NTR for his "impressive" performance in the movie.

The scenes in the film featuring Jr NTR in particular have left viewers speechless, evoking goosebumps and humongous praise from the global film fraternity. Jr NTR's popularity and fan following in Japan are further increased by RRR's continued success there. Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged Jr NTR's enormous fanbase there, making him the most adored Indian actor in the nation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs shared that he is a big fan of Jr NTR as the actor's performance in the movie has highly impressed him.

Hayashi, who came to India for a two-day visit, saw SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus RRR in Delhi last night. He participated in the Indo-Japan Forum conference along with the Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar. At the conference, Hayashi talked about the Indian film industry and stated that Indian films are getting good recognition in their country.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is said to be very popular with Japanese people. Hayashi revealed that he liked RRR very much, and heaped praise on Junior NTR's performance. The minister further talked about several Indian restaurants in Tokyo and the famous Hyderabadi biryani being fondly relished there.