JAPAN MAKERS DROP TEASER OF THE QUIRKY FILM ON LEAD ACTOR KARTHIS BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: On Thursday, the teaser for Karthi's forthcoming Tamil flick Japan, which is directed by Raju Murugan, was released to coincide with the actor's birthday. Karthi as Japan is featured in the film in a completely new flamboyant avatar, with curly hair, quirky spectacles, and a tracksuit, wielding two golden machine guns in both hands. The filmmakers have confirmed that the film would be released in time around Diwali.

Raju Murugan and Karthi have come together for the first time in Japan. Given that Japan is Karthi's 25th movie, it marks a significant milestone. Additionally, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Vijay Milton play important roles in it. Sharing the teaser, makers wrote, "Here comes our #Japan - Made in India."

Philomin Raj handled the editing, while Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. G.V. Prakash is responsible for the movie's music and background score. The movie will also be dubbed and distributed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, according to the producers.

In the movie, Karthi portrays a person called Japan. He is presented in the video as being highly enigmatic. He occasionally exhibits extreme seriousness and excessive humour. Karthi introduces himself as Japan - made in India in the video while sporting a drastically distinct hairdo.

The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi most recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan 2, the masterpiece of Mani Ratnam. In the movie, which has so far made over 290 crore worldwide, he portrayed commander Vandhiyathevan.

Also read: Karthi fans travel from Japan to Chennai to watch PS 2; actor invites them home