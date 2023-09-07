Hyderabad: Janmashtami was celebrated on September 6 as many people in India joined in the festive fervour with their families. Several celebrities also took to social media to share glimpses of the celebration. From Nayanthara to Kangana to Vicky Kaushal, many celebs took to Instagram to wish their fans on the joyous occasion.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were no exception as they celebrated Krishna Jayanthi. The couple celebrated Janmashtami for the first time with their kids, Uyir and Ulag. On their social media profiles, the pair posted a sweet image of their twins from behind.

This is the couple's first Janmashtami celebration with their boys, who will turn one in October. The couple resorted to social media to share a lovely snapshot of their sons from their prayer room. Re-sharing a photo from the celebrations that her partner Vignesh Shivan had posted, she wrote: "With our two Krishananssssss! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi wit sooo many beautiful, blessed moments! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag. Happy KrishnaJayanthi hope everyone had a wondeful one with family and friends (sic)."

Krishna Janmashtami 2023

Apart from the post, the lady superstar also shared it on her Stories writing: "Forever grateful to God For my blessings Wikki Uyir Ulag." The photo has gone viral on social media, and admirers have been showering love on the happy family in the comments section. Nayanthara, dubbed as "Lady Superstar," recently made her Instagram debut. In her first Instagram post, she revealed her sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also shared images from his Janmashtami celebration. The actor talking about the festival shared how it reminds him of his childhood. Vicky will be attending one of the Dahi Handi ceremonies in Mumbai, a popular sport celebrated as a mark of respect for Lord Krishna.

Sharing a picture with kids dresses as Kanha, Vicky wrote: "Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami! (From Bhajan Kumar and our lovely little Kanhaiyaas to all of you... Happy Janmashtami! 🪈🦚❤️☀️🙏🏽)"

Another superstar to wish her fans on Janmashtami is none other than Kangana Ranaut. The actor shared a throwback picture from her visit to Dwarka. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "On the occasion of Janmashtami throwback to my trip to Dwarika. Wishing my Lord Krishna a very happy birthday." On the same lines, actor Keerthy Suresh wished her followers a Happy Krishna Jayanthi with a picture of herself dressed as Lord Krishna.

