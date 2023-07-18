Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Bawaal on Tuesday dropped the shaadi special song Dilon ki Doriyan. However, it was not the original song that caught our attention, but Janhvi Kapoor's fun rendition of it with her team. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a hilarious video with her team. Check it out here.

Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote: "🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 21st July ko hoga #Bawaal 🥳🥳🥳🥳 lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to do 👼🏻" As soon as the video was dropped, it took the internet by storm, garnering thousands of views within minutes of it being uploaded. Apart from fans, it also invited comments from Bollywood actor and Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor and Bollywood director Rhea Kapoor.

Reacting to the video, Arjun wrote: "Mass," while Rhea commented: "This reel is beyond chaotic." The reel comes after the second song from her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan dropped on Tuesday. Dilon ki Doriyan is a wedding special melodious track pictured around wedding festivities.

In the song, Varun Dhawan's character Ajay and Janhvi Kapoor's character Nisha can be seen dancing together in pleasure and enthusiasm throughout their wedding ceremonies in the song. The peppy number is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood. Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy have given their voice to this melodious track.

The song starts with the visuals of Janhvi and Varun surrounded by their family members. Both actors are dressed in traditional and dance their hearts out in the grand set accompanied by background dancers. The song is pictured around their wedding with more of a neutral golden tone.

Janhvi looks breathtaking in the song wearing a lehenga styled saree. On the other hand, Varun is looking his best in a kurta pyjama. Both actors dance in sync, exchange glances and keep the temperature soaring with heir sizzling chemistry. The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari will have a direct OTT release.

It will be available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The story is set against the backdrop of World War II. It revolves around Ajay, who is a school teacher in Lucknow played by Varun Dhawan and Nisha, a simple girl played by Janhvi Kapoor.

Also read: Bawaal song Dil Se Dil Tak: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest track is all about forging enduring relationship post-wedding