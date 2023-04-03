Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor appears to have made her relationship Instagram official. The B-town diva wished her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya a happy birthday by posting a cute photo of them together. The Mili actor took to her Instagram account and wished him a happy birthday. She also uploaded a sweet photo of herself and Pahariya strolling together with the caption: Happy Birthday Shikhu.

Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday with hand in hand picture

In the picture, Janhvi is looking lovely in a peach outfit, while Shikhar is looking sharp in a white and blue shirt. Also, Shikhar reposted Janhvi's post on his Instagram Stories. Apart from Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Archies, also posted a sweet birthday message for Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday with hand in hand picture

Khushi uploaded a picture with Shikhar Pahahriya from the recently held NMACC gala. Sharing the picture, Khushi wrote Happy Birthday with a white heart emoticon. Earlier in the day, the Good Luck Jerry actor was seen with Shikhar at Tirumala's renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple.

The pair, dressed traditionally, were seen at the temple seeking blessings along with Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Shikhar donned a white dhoti and a crimson shawl, while Janhvi wore a pink and light green lehenga. The two have been seen together numerous times, but neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has commented on their relationship.

Shikhar is the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, a former chief minister of Maharashtra. He is a polo player, businessman, and philanthropist. On the work front, Janhvi most recently appeared with Sunny Kaushal in Mili. She now has Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan, and NTR 30, starring NTR J of RRR fame.

Also read: Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya