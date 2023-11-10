Hyderabad: Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a visit to Karan Johar's office in Mumbai for Dhanteras puja, demonstrating their strong bond and impeccable fashion sense. The sisters opted for recycled lehengas, which they had previously worn during a trip to Tirupati. Both Janhvi and Khushi looked stunning in their traditional outfits as they celebrated the Diwali season.

Janhvi, during her visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh in August, wore the same outfit. Khushi's dress, on the other hand, was previously worn by Janhvi in April. Meanwhile, Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with her sister and posed with her co-star from the upcoming film The Archies Vedang Raina and Adhiraj Singh in another picture.

Janhvi's most recent film was Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. The film received mixed response upon its release. Her upcoming project is Mr & Mrs Mahi in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19.

On the other hand, Khushi is all geared up for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a film based on the famous American comic book series of the same name. The cast includes debutant Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina, among others. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7. The highly-anticipated trailer was released on Thursday and received positive feedback from viewers.

