JANHVI KAPOOR TO BEGIN SECOND SCHEDULE OF JR NTR AND SAIF ALI KHAN STARRER DEVARA IN GOA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is geared up to kickstart the second schedule of her forthcoming pan-India movie Devara on October 24. Directed by Koratala Siva, the flick also features Jr NTR, along with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the key roles. The flick marks the reunion of Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva after their last 2016 collaboration Janatha Garage.

According to a source close to a newswire, Janhvi will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the schedule will be extended till January next year. The source said, "Janhvi will be starting the second schedule for Devara with NTR Jr on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule in only three days. She will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shooting schedule will be extended till January for three to four months."

Earlier, Koratala Siva had announced that the movie would be a two-part release to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling. Taking to social media, Koratala said in a video where he mixed Telugu and English, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and detail, which we can't justify in one part."