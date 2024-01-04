JANHVI KAPOOR RECALLS REMAINING SILENT AFTER SEEING HER MORPHED PICS LAUDS RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Hyderabad: Deepfake videos featuring renowned stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt left everyone shocked, and it was only a few months ago. Soon after the Deepfakes surfaced, Rashmika expressed her disappointment and strongly criticised the act. Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview with a newswire, recounted her experience of seeing morphed pictures of her during her early years, while choosing to remain silent due to her fear of being perceived as attention-seeking.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has consistently been vocal about her beliefs and perspectives, recently disclosed that she had fallen prey to morphed images during her teenage years. In the interview, she commended Rashmika Mandanna for speaking out against these unjust actions and highlighted the influence of her background, which has made her more cautious in her words and actions. Janhvi believes that due to her upbringing, she harbours a sense of insecurity, as she considers that there are far greater challenges that people face.

The Dhadak actor went on to confess that throughout her life, she had constantly dismissed her struggles, assuming, "It doesn't matter. Look at what people go through." Consequently, she undermined many of her own emotions, which resulted in her not being able to express herself for fear of being seen as demanding.