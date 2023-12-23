JANHVI KAPOOR RADIATES ELEGANCE IN PASTEL SAREE RUMOURED BOYFRIEND SHIKHAR PAHARIYA STUNNED

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship has generated quite a buzz. Although they have not officially acknowledged their connection, their public outings consistently generate dating rumours. And now, what has grabbed the attention is Shikhar's comment on Janhvi's latest pictures.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her in a pastel saree. The post was captioned with a simple diamond emoji. The pictures showcased Janhvi's pure elegance as she gracefully adorned herself in a sheer pastel sequence saree. The ensemble struck a perfect balance, radiating both alluring sensuality and timeless elegance. By flawlessly combining a sheer pastel saree with a stunning sleeveless blouse, Janhvi demonstrated her ability to seamlessly blend allure with sophistication.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to compliment the actor. A fan commented, "Looking Soo gorgeous." Another commented, "Prettiness & elegance personified in saree." However, what has grabbed eyeballs is her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar's comment. He wrote, "Hi my ladoooo," followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are frequently seen together at various restaurants, pubs, and parties. However, they have not yet confirmed the status of their relationship. Recently, they were spotted visiting the well-known Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the movie Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.