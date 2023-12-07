Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is the biggest cheerleader and doting sister to Khushi Kapoor, shared a sweet note for her after the release of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Janhvi took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of the film along with a message.

The post read, "Magic today at 1:30 pm only on (netflix_ This beautiful nostalgic world that @zoieakhtar has created. @khushi05k i would always go up in arms if anyone ever hurt you but I think I'd do even more for Betty cooper, she has my heart. And it's only because of the warmth, honesty and charm that you've given her..." She also lauded Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and other star cast.

"...@suhanakhan2 how fun are you as Ronnie | sparkling on screen and dancing like a dream. @vedangraina the most James dean-esque screen personality I know. How easy, effortless and magnetic.@mihirahuja comic timing is that of a veteran! #agasteya congratulations on such a confident, natural and charming performance! The ladies better be prepared.@yuvrajmenda thank yaaawww for being cute as a button, and making my heart go out to you! @dotandthesyllables can Ethel be my bestfriend??? You were so real and so good!!Congratulations to all of you! The world is yours," Janhvi continued.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)