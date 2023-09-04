JANHVI KAPOOR LOOKS STRAIGHT OF PAINTING AS SHE STRIKES A POSE IN SAREE

Hyderabad: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor in sarees exudes grace and elegance. The actress has demonstrated her ability to carry off traditional Indian sarees on multiple occasions. And her most recent photo shoot is no exception.

Janhvi looked like a Hindu goddess, except accessories as she wore a blush pink linen saree from the clothing designer Anavila. According to the official website, the Gulaal Zari Border Linen Sari is constructed of handmade linen and costs Rs 24,500. She shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle.

The post has garnered millions of views with many taking to the comment section to appreciate her look. Reacting tot he post, a user wrote: ""So so beautiful 😍🔥 So old world charm." Another one commented: "literally ethereal SO FREAKING PRETTY."

The actor looked every bit beautiful. Ditching accessories, she complemented her look with dewy makeup and left her hair strands loose and natural. Prior to this, the actor had shared similar pictures in a saree, with only a different way of wearing it. She had wrapped the saree in a tube shape and pleated it around her waist. The bustline and bottom pleats of the saree had beautiful zari borders. She wore her hair loose in natural curls and accented it with pink flowers.

Janhvi completed her no-accessory look with rose makeup that included blush, a dewy shine, pink eyelids, and a pink lip colour. The Bawaal actor's choice of pink blush made it even more appealing. The actress opted for a sheer organza saree and paired the lacy drape with a spaghetti-sleeve top.

