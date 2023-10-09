Hyderabad: The love story of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya has been the buzz of the town. From attending parties to being spotted in public, the two have created quite a stir. The reported pair was recently seen leaving the city on Monday for a quick trip to an undisclosed location.

The departure videos and photos of the two have gone viral on social media. While Janhvi posed fort he paparazzi stationed outside the airport, her beau Shikhar waited for her inside the terminal inside an airport car. Janhvi went through the terminal looking simple yet elegant in a pink monotone kurti and palazzo set.

The two have been earlier spotted at Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. They even took a trip to Tirupati together some time ago. Previously, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Story to support Pahariya's younger brother Veer, who will make his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Veer is Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother. Veer and Shikhar are both the grandsons of legendary Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde. "This is going to be (fire emojis) Can't wait @veerpahariya6 (red heart emoji)," Janhvi said in a post.

Janhvi Kapoor has an impressive line up of films. She will make her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR30. When asked about it, she stated, "I'm literally counting down the days. Every day, I send a message to the director. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream come true. I recently watched RRR again for the amount of charisma he possesses. Sharing screen space with him will be one of the greatest joys of my life."