JANHVI KAPOOR HEADS OUT OF MUMBAI WITH RUMOURED BEAU SHIKHAR PAHARIYA WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad Summer has just begun and celebrities are already started jetting off to exotic locations to beat the heat After Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday now Janhvi Kapoor has seemingly taken time off for a summer holiday The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning Ms Kapoor was seen heading out of the city with her rumoured boyfriend and entrepreneur Shikhar PahariyaThe alleged lovebirds were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location Janhvi opted for a pink pantsuit which she teamed up with a white crop top The actor rounded off her airport look with a pair of sneakers On the other hand Shikhar was seen donning a blue tee and beige trousers while throwing in a cap and cool shades to the mixJanhvi was all smiles as she was papped at the airport with Shikhar The actor briefly posed for the photogs before she headed in to catch the flight while Shikhar followed her The video and pictures of the rumoured couple from airport spotting are doing rounds on the Internet while fans are waiting for Janhvi to share her vacation destination on social mediaWatch Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya on his birthdayJanhvi and Shikhar were dating each other before she made her debut in 2018 The duo parted ways for a couple of years only to rekindle their romance later last year Janhvi and Shikhar are going strong and it seems Boney Kapoor too approves of his daughter s choice The filmmaker father of Janhvi is seemingly fond of Shikhar and has been spotted with him a couple of times