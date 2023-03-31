Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is known for her feisty sense of style and fashion choices. The actor recently posted a number of photos from her daily routine on her Instagram handle. The photos show her engaging in a variety of activities, including lounging by a beachside pool, savouring views of the night sky, sleeping, or working on her film Mr and Mrs Mahi. In one of the photos, she is also seen receiving bandages during the makeup session.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "from one extreme to another". Reacting to her post, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented with a mermaid emoji along with lots of red hearts. Actor-brother Arjun Kapoor also reacted to her photo dump. He wrote, "Casually mixing work life balance." On the other hand, her fans flocked to the comment section to praise her beauty. One fan commented, "Omggg gorgeous." Another commented, "Pink beauty."

In the first photo, Janhvi is seen wearing a pink floral bikini while standing by the poolside, with the sun setting in the background. The second picture shows her in a white hat, most likely from the set of her movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she plays a cricketer. It is followed by a photo of her dozing off on a couch flaunting tattoos on her wrist. Another image shows her taking a photo while sitting in front of the mirror while someone does her makeup and has her damaged arm bandaged. Other photos are from her outings in a black gown and a lehenga.