JANHVI KAPOOR DROPS PICTURES FROM ULAJH DIARIES WITH POETRY GETS TROLLED BY GUNJAN SAXENA DIRECTOR CHAT GPT CAPTION

Hyderabad: Actor Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Ulajh is known. The actor jetted off to London to commence shoot for her upcoming film which also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. On Wednesday, Kapoor took to social media to share a leaf out of her Ulajh diaries with her followers on Instagram. The actor quoted lines from English novelist and poet Emily Bronte's poem Stanzas. But little did Janhvi know that she would get trolled by Gunjan Saxena helmer Sharan Sharma for her caption.

Janhvi took to social media to share a string of pictures from Ulajh shoot. The actor is seen donning a beige trench coat and a pair of denim which she teamed up with white sneakers. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi quoted lines from Bronte's poem Stanzas. "I'll walk where my own nature would be leading: It vexes me to choose another guide: Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding; Where the wild wind blows on the mountain side." The actor concluded her post with the hashtag "Ulajh Diaries."

Soon after Janhvi shared the post, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who shares a long association with Janhvi wrote, "Ufff stunning ❤️," while the actor's close friend Orhan Awatramani said, "My angle 😍." However, it was her Gunjan Sazena director Sharan Sharma's comment which caught everyone's attention. Sharan, who also helmed Janhvi's upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi trolled Janhvi and wrote, "Chat GPT Caption?"

In the upcoming film helmed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, Janhvi will be seen playing Indian Foreign Services Officer. The film follows the intriguing journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh is seemingly a challenging opportunity for Janhvi but she is enjoying the process if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.