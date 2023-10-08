Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor often pays tribute to yesteryear divas. The actor, who earlier attempted Smita Patil-inspired look, recently posted a video on Instagram where she transformed into Zeenat Aman. Janhvi's latest social media post also elicited reaction from the Zeenat who left a fun comment of the social media handle of her 'Gen Z' avatar.

Dressed in a white outfit with a fur stole and a matching headband, she even recited a line from Zeenat Aman's famous song, "Laila Main Laila." Playfully, she asked her fans to refer to her as 'Gen Z-eenat.' In her caption, Janhvi declared herself "made to be iconic" and recorded herself saying the iconic line in her own unique style.

Soon after Janhvi shared the post, Zeenat dropped a comment on her timeline and threatened to steal Ms. Kapoor's fanbase in jest. Zeenat herself joined the fun and commented on Janhvi's post: "Stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase!" Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff encouraged Zeenat to make a comeback, and fans praised Janhvi's aesthetic beauty, with some even drawing comparisons to her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor calls herself Zeenat Aman of Gen z; yesteryear diva threatens to 'steal fanbase' in jest

Janhvi occasionally opts for retro looks and shares stunning pictures of her channeling old-world charm on social media. In a previous post, she shared monochrome pictures wearing a saree with kohl-lined eyes, missing the days of flowers in her hair. She mentioned that she was filming for her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she plays a cricketer opposite Rajkummar Rao, and mentioned working on Devara, a Telugu film with Jr NTR.