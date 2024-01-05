Janhvi Kapoor, beau Shikhar Phariya visit Tirupati: 'Now 2024 has begun' - watch

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Actor Janhvi Kapoor made a pilgrimage to the revered hilltop temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to offer her prayers on Friday. The actor was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and her aunt Maheswari. Janhvi's visit to Tirupati came days after she made headlines for apparently confirming her relationship with Shikhar on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

The duo paid their respects during the early morning rituals and were sighted leaving the temple after their darshan. Janhvi was adorned in a simple yet elegant golden saree, while Shikhar was dressed in a white dhoti paired with a crimson stole. The actor often visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple and was last seen here in August 2023.

Taking to social media, Janhvi shared glimpses of her visit to Tirupati, posting a series of pictures clad in a saree along with the caption, "and now it feels like 2024 has begun :) గోవిందా గోవిందా 🙏🏼 ☀️." Her visits to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple are not uncommon, having previously visited last August to offer her prayers.

The temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, believed to be an incarnation of Vishnu, whose purpose is to relieve humanity from the challenges of the Kali Yuga. Consequently, the site is referred to as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the deity is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.