Hyderabad: James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since its inception, was one of many international filmmakers who praised RRR last year. In a new interview, the filmmaker stated that he would love to work with Jr NTR, the protagonist in RRR. This comes after RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, made a second appearance in theatres in the US last year.

James Gunn and other Western directors took notice of the buzz thanks to an OTT release. Back in 2022, a fan from India asked James to watch RRR. When he saw the tweet, he replied to the fan, saying that he had already seen the movie and 'totally dug it.'

It now appears that James Gunn wants to collaborate with Jr. NTR because he was so moved by RRR. "Who is the RRR guy? He is so good. The person emerging from the cage along with the tigers Jr NTR! Someday, I hope to collaborate with him," James said adding, 'he is so cool and amazing.'

Meanwhile, in response to the question of whether he had a specific role in mind for the actor, James replied that he would have to figure that out. 'I would have to figure that one out,' the director replied adding further that the process would require some time.

Given the significance of music in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Indian films, the question of whether James Gunn was inspired by India in his approach to the music in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was raised during the same interview. The director without missing a beat replied 100%. He acknowledged that the musical component was undoubtedly influenced by Bollywood movies.

The director praised Bollywood films for their focus on both art and entertainment, saying there are no strict requirements for what a film must be; and the Guardians of the Galaxy films are a testament to this.

