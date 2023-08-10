Hyderabad: The wait is over as Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, starring Rajinikanth has finally hit theatres. Fans of the superstar celebrated his first movie premiere in two years with dhol, crackers, and banners outside theatres in many of the South states. The first day's first show was jam-packed as people queued outside theatres to celebrate Rajinikanth's return to the big screens. With the FDFS out, Twitter is filled with raving reviews.

Following state regulations, Jailer opened at 6 AM, and the hashtag #Jailer has been trending on Twitter ever since. Fans of Rajinikanth demonstrated their devotion to their hero by thronging to theatres and hooting and dancing as when Rajinikanth appeared on screen. As they welcomed Thalaivar, various groups of people danced in the theatre in the joy of witnessing the God of cinema on screen after a hiatus of two years.

The excitement among fans for Rajinikanth on the big screen is contagious. The cinema aficionados are all gung ho about everything, from how the superstar has made an impression to dubbing the movie a blockbuster. The major attractions of the movie, according to some, are the interval and climax. Audiences are praising Nelson for making a significant comeback following Beast's underperformance.

The songs and music of Anirudh Ravichander are yet another excellent aspect of the movie. We have already witnessed the audience's reaction and craziness to songs like Kaavaalaa and Hukum. The addition of Mohanlal as Mathew and Shivarajkumar as an antagonist gave the hit movie a new dimension. Overall, Jailer has received mostly favourable initial reviews.

Rajinikanth supporters have welcomed his new film with special celebrations not just in South India but also in a number of other foreign nations, including the USA, Canada, Australia, and others. Superstar mania is pervasive all over the world. Taking to Twitter, many of the superstar's fans shared their reviews on the social media platform.

A fan of the actor tweeted: "#Jailer flash back portions was one of the major highlight & enjoyed it to the max👌🤩 Superstar #Rajinikanth getup was a total surprise & his Commendable role peaked there❤️‍🔥 HUKUM !!"

Another one wrote: "Don't think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand ❌ His scenes in the film are very effective 👏 BGM by #Anirudh & Presentation By #Nelson 💥 The Complete Actor - #Mohanlal 🔥 Audiences are in for a treat 🎉 #Jailer #JailerReview #JailerFDFS"

Another fan shared his review by writing: "#Jailer review (THREAD) 🎬 POSITIVES-

- Two men, Rajinikanth & Anirudh literally carried the film all the way 🫡🔥

- Villain characterization was better this time

- Interval block 🥵

- Cameo’s were a banger & that climax smoking shot of all 3 of them was a paisa vasool 🥶❤️‍🔥"

The film marks Rajinikanth's return to cinema after two years. Talking about the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen essaying the role of cop's father. The film is touted as an action-entertainer with a stellar star cast.

