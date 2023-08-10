JAILER RAJINI MAGIC CONTINUES TO HOLD SWAY

Chennai: If it is the festival season of the Tamil month 'Aadi' with celebrations galore at temples in the nook and corner of the state, there is yet another reason for making it special. It is the return of the Rajini magic, captivating the young and the old alike. For, he continues to reign the southern celluloid world as the superstar even at 72.

Theatres sported huge cutouts and banners across the state and in some places, milk abhishekam was performed for the cutouts by his adoring fans, despite the film star disappointing them by quitting politics even before launching his much-touted political party. The absence of the usual early morning shows has failed to dent their enthusiasm. Though the shows commenced only at 9 am, fans have gathered since early in the morning in Chennai and elsewhere in the state. To the beating of drums, they were dancing to the numbers of 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Hukum'.

Though a Tamil film, the guest appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff might present it with a pan-India feel for nationwide consumption. No wonder, a few corporate houses have declared a holiday and booked tickets for their staff. According to BookMyShow, the bookings for 'Jailer' had crossed 9 lakhs and for PVR cinemas it was 1.3 lakh.

The superstar is not only 'Thalaivar' for his fans at home but even for those on foreign shores. A Japanese couple has come to Chennai for the first-day-first-show of 'Jailer'. Hailing from Osaka, Yasuda Hidetoshi, along with his wife, flew down a day ahead to keep his date with 'Jailer'. Ever since 'Veera' and 'Muthu' of the late 90s, there has been a fan following for Rajinikanth in Japan. “We have come to see the celebrations and ecstasy on the first day. You have to be part of it. I had come in the past as well as I am Thalaivar's fan since 'Muthu'.” he says.

For the fans, there was another reason to show their mite since the release of 'Jailer' comes amidst the raging debate among the fans of 'Thalaivar' and actor Vijay, the ruling monarch of Kollywood, over the status of superstar. What Rajinikanth had spoken about superstardom at the release of the trailer of 'Jailer' had incensed Vijay fans. His remark that a crow can't aspire to fly high like an eagle, has invited a backlash from the latter leading to a fierce and acrimonious online fight and a poster war.

After Pa Ranjith's Kabali, Rajinikanth hasn't got a memorable movie that was also a hit at the box office. Both 'Darbar' and 'Annathe' haven't done well at the theatres. With favourable reviews and reports of huge first-day collections, 'Jailer' has proved that the Rajini magic continues to hold sway. And, according to Film Exhibitors Association of Tamil Nadu president Tirupur Subramaniam, “Fan shows have been disallowed even earlier for Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Mamannan" and other movies in view of the law and order problems during early morning fan shows. But, it will not have any impact on collections. Rajinikanth movies are profitable for theatre owners and Jailer has witnessed record bookings. It is being screened in 900 cinemas across the state and abroad as well,” he says, reiterating the industry's confidence in the superstar.

Well, the name is Rajinikanth and things follow him.

