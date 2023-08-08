Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of fervent anticipation and homage to superstar Rajinikanth, many private sector companies in Tamil Nadu have chosen to declare a holiday on August 10th, which marks the release of his much-awaited film, Jailer. With the cinematic extravaganza directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth will return to the silver screen after a hiatus of two years.

Evidently, the fervor among fans has reached such heights that companies in Chennai, Madurai, and Bengaluru have deemed it fitting to provide their employees with an opportunity to bask in the magic of Rajinikanth's larger-than-life presence. Jailer is poised to set the stage ablaze with its promise of an action-packed and thrilling storyline. As the release date draws nearer, the excitement among fans has become palpable, reverberating through social media platforms where countdowns are underway to mark the grand event.

In a bid to alleviate the potential burden of leave requests on the HR departments, Uno Aqua Care, Salem Survey Group, and several other companies have taken the proactive step of declaring a holiday on the film's release day. What's truly heartwarming is the additional gesture some of these companies have extended to their employees. In a commendable move towards promoting anti-piracy efforts, some companies have not only given a day off but have also handed out complimentary tickets for the movie.

Jailer fever grips Chennai, Bengaluru, offices announce holiday to mark Rajinikanth's film release

The star-studded ensemble cast adds to the allure, featuring names like Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The inclusion of veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal in an extended cameo further elevates the film's intrigue and star power.