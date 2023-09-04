Hyderabad: The Indian film industry witnessed a historic milestone with the release of the blockbuster movie Jailer, starring the screen icon Rajinikanth. Since its premiere on August 10th, Jailer has shattered numerous box office records, solidifying its position as one of the highest-grossing films in Rajinikanth's illustrious career.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently took to social media to provide a comprehensive overview of the remarkable achievements of Jailer at the box office.

One of the standout records achieved by Jailer is its status as the all-time number one Tamil movie in Tamil Nadu, showcasing its immense popularity in its home state. Additionally, it has secured the second spot among Tamil movies in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's appeal transcends state borders, as it also holds the all-time number one position in Kerala and Karnataka, reaffirming Rajinikanth's pan-Indian stardom.

Internationally, Jailer has made waves across multiple territories. In North America, it has claimed the top spot as the all-time number-one Tamil movie, while the United Kingdom has also embraced it as their all-time favorite Tamil film. The Gulf region has shown immense love for the movie, making it the all-time number one South Indian language film there. In Malaysia and Australia, Jailer ranks as the second highest-grossing Indian movie, and in Singapore and France, it secures the third position among Tamil movies. Saudi Arabia also acknowledges its success by ranking it as the second highest-grossing Indian film.

Furthermore, Jailer stands as the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the overseas market and achieved the milestone of becoming the second-fastest Tamil movie to cross the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Only the 2018 release 2.0, which also starred Rajinikanth, holds the record for a faster ascent to this remarkable milestone.

As of Manobala Vijayabalan's latest update, Jailer has amassed an astounding Rs 637 crore in worldwide gross revenue, continuing its exceptional performance even into its fourth week. In India, across all languages, the movie has collected an estimated Rs 335 crore nett, according to a report from Sacnilk.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. The film also features appearances by Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is headed for OTT release on Prime Video.

