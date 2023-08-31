Hyderabad: Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, released nationwide on August 10 and is currently in its fourth week of release as of today, August 31. As it continues to perform well in Tamil Nadu, the movie has apparently outperformed Kamal Haasan's Vikram in terms of box office receipts there. Jailer is anticipated to surpass the box office receipts of Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Tamil Nadu and overtake it to become the highest-grossing movie in the state in its fourth week with more screens.

On Thursday, the movie managed to bring in Rs 2.68 crore (all languages) in India. The film's total revenue after 22 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, is now Rs 327.95 crore. Jailer made Rs 375 crores in the first week of release, followed by Rs 150 crores in the second week and Rs 77 crores in the third.

Jailer is only the second Tamil movie to gross more than Rs 600 crores worldwide, the first being Rajinikanth's 2018 science fiction drama Robot 2.0, which is expected to have earned over Rs 602 crores in its fourth week. Rajinikanth has once again demonstrated his dominance and that he is still the King at the box office.

Rajinikanth plays the lead in the Nelson-directed film Jailer, which also stars Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Mirnaa, Marimuthu, and Redin Kingsley in significant roles. Despite his success, the South megastar has not forgotten his roots. Apart from embarking on a religious voyage, Rajinikanth made his way to Jayanagar Bus Depot attached to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru, where he used to work as a bus conductor before joining the film industry. The actor met the BMTC staff and clicked pictures with his fans upon his surprise visit there.

