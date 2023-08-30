JAILER BOX OFFICE DAY 21 DESPITE MINOR DIP RAJINIKANTH STARRER SHOWS NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN

Hyderabad: The third week of Jailer's theatrical run is coming to an end, and the film is expected to have a good number of screens for the fourth week as well given the Rajinikanth starrer is doing well at the box office. Rajinikanth's Jailer was released on August 10, and the action drama is doing extraordinarily well all over the world. The film, directed by Nelson, is packed with fan-favorite Rajinikanth moments, and the screen count for the picture looks big even in its third week. Jailer box office collection for day 21 was shared by Industry tracker Sacnilk, which shows a minor dip in collections on Wednesday.

According to early estimates released by trade portal Sacnilk, the actioner earned an India nett of Rs 2.78 crore on its 21st day of screening, recording a fall of Rs 48 lakh from the previous day. This brought the film's total domestic profits to Rs 325.38 crore. On August 30, 2023, Jailer had an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 18.45%.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth headed for another trip after returning home from the Himalayas. This time he went to the bus station in Bengaluru, where he used to work as a conductor. The Jailer star shot pictures with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus conductors and drivers.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor at the depot before making his acting debut in K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal (1975). He also performed in plays in his spare time. He attended acting school after being encouraged to do so by his close friend Raj Bahadur, and eventually got a part in the movie Apoorva Ragangal, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Rajinikanth also paid a quick visit to Bengaluru's Raghavendra Swami Math after his brief stop at the depot. On the work front, Rajinikanth is all set to star in TJ Gnanavel's upcoming flick. Additionally, there are rumours that Lokesh Kanagaraj may cast Rajini in a movie with Kaithi and Vikram, which will be a part of the director's Vikram and Kaithi universe.

