Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer is likely to see a surge at the box office on day 10 of its release. After a declining trend in the domestic market for three consecutive days, Jailer is aiming at a strong Saturday, hints early estimates. The box office collection for Jailer day 10 exceeds the numbers that the film registered on Independence Day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer is pegged to bounce back at the box office on Saturday. With the return of weekend momentum around the film, Thalaiva's action comedy is said to be minting over Rs 16 crore nett in India on day 10.

Diving a little deeper into the numbers, the Jailer box office recorded a 59.2% growth on day 10 as the film had raked in Rs 10.05 crore on Friday. With this, the total for Jailer at the end of the 10-day run in theatres comes to Rs 261.90 crore nett in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 43.52%.

Jailer made a resounding impact at the box office on its opening day as the collections from the domestic market stood at Rs 48.35 crore. Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial has become a massive success, with lifetime expectancy currently being over Rs 500-600 crore.

On a related note, Jailer's music is also creating waves on Spotify. In a first for a South Indian film, Hukum song from Jailer topped the Spotify India chart, makers announced on Saturday via a social media post. Rajinikanth's swag is written all over Hukum which is a Anirudh Ravichander composition.

