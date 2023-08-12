Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer took a flying start upon its release on August 11. The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar stormed Tamil Nadu while box office collections from other southern states added to the momentum. The film marks Thalaiva's return to the big screens after two years and the staggering box office opening reflects the bottled-up excitement among fans to see the superstar back on silver screen.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, the action comedy raked in Rs 48.35 crore nett in India on its opening day. Meanwhile, early estimates for day 2 by industry tracker Sacnilk hints at Jailer minting over Rs 27 crore including all languages which brings the total to Rs 75.35 crore nett in the domestic market. On day 2, Jailer had an overall occupancy of 69.12% in Tamil Nadu.

With the fan frenzy and positive word of mouth around Jailer, the film is poised to rake in Rs 100 crore in India within merely three days of its release. Though Jailer did not face major competition from the Tamil industry, August 11 was a crowded date as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar hit the big screens on the same day.

The 73-year-old superstar plays Muthuvel Pandian, a former jailer in the film who tracks down a powerful gangster who has escaped from jail. Rajinikanth aside, the film also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles while the film also boasts an ensemble cast comprising Baahubali stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna. The film bankrolled by Sun Pictures released on over 4000 screens worldwide including 800 in Tamil Nadu.

