Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release continues to have an impressive run at the box office. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing releases this year. After 18 days in cinemas, Rajinikanth's Jailer amassed Rs 315.45 crore nett in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 18, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 59.42% in the Tamil market. Notably, the action comedy entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within three days of its release. Rajinikanth aside, the film bankrolled by Sun Pictures also boasts of a star-studded ensemble that includes Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, and Tollywood Jackie Shroff while Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishna added to the allure.

Superstar Rajnikanth, who was basking in the glory of Jailer's success, will do his next project with Jai Bheem director TJ Gnanvel. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. It was reported the Super Star will be playing the role of a Muslim Police Officer. TJ Gnanavel, who won critical acclaim for Jai Bheem, will wield the megaphone for Thalaivar 170. Lyca Productions is reportedly to be in charge of production. According to sources, the shooting of the film will begin in the third week of September. With the stupendous success of Jailer expectations of audiences on Gnanavel's movie are skyrocketing.

According to sources, a grand set was erected at a film city in Chennai and the cast and crew for the movie will be finalised soon. The makers are planning to rope in stars across industries for the film. Tollywood star Sharwanand was reportedly roped in for the film. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music and this movie will be his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.