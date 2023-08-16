Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer witnessed a surge at the box office on Independence Day. The film, however, observed a major decline in numbers on day 7 of its release. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil hit has amassed over Rs 200 crore nett in India since its August 10 release.

Thalaiva's Jailer has virtually set afire the cinemas which have reported tremendous public response that is translating into big money for all the stakeholders. The film yet again proved the powerful sway that the superstar has at the box office. After a resounding run at the box office, Jailer collections dropped by 58.9% on day 7.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to rake in Rs 15 crore nett in India at the box office on day 7. The numbers were more than double on Independence Day as Jailer raked in Rs 36.5 crore on day 6. At the end of the 7-day run in the theaters, Jailer's domestic earnings have been pegged by the trade media at Rs 225.65 crore. Meanwhile, Jailer had an overall 31.95% occupancy on August 16 in Tamil.

The buzz in trade has it that Jiler's lifetime collection is expected to cross Rs. 500 crore. Talking about the film's performance at the box office, trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier told a newswire that the film has the potential to be the biggest hit of the year.

"When coupled with the face of Rajinikanth and his fame in the South, Jailer could become the biggest Tamil film of the year. Things are a bit uncertain right now as markets tend to fluctuate, but the potential is clearly there." - Ramesh Bala

Rajinikanth aside, Jailer also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in extended cameos. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan added to amp up an impressive ensemble cast.

