JAILER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION RAJINIKANTH STARRER RULES THEATRES AS FILM MINTS OVER RS 100 CRORE IN THREE DAYS IN INDIA

Hyderabad: With his much-anticipated film Jailer, Rajinikanth once more served as a reminder to every one of his status as one of the biggest stars of this generation. In addition to giving a strong performance as the face of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, the actor also dominated the global box office.

The latest movie from superstar Rajinikanth Jailer opened in theatres on Thursday and immediately generated a lot of attention. The movie has now made over Rs 100 crore in India in its first weekend. The movie generated an amazing Rs 48.35 crore on its opening day, according to the trading portal Sacnilk. It then brought in Rs 25.75 crore and Rs 35 crore in the following days, respectively. The total amount now stands at a whopping Rs 109.10 crores in the domestic market.

Rajinikanth plays the lead in Nelson's action drama Jailer, which also features Vinayakan, Tamannaah, Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and Jackie Shroff in significant parts. The action entertainer got off to a tremendous start at the box office evident from its advance bookings. Rajinikanth, the superstar, is back on the big screen after a two-year absence with Jailer, reclaiming his position as the undefeated superstar. The actor was last seen in Annaatthe.

The movie starring Rajinikanth seems to have been made especially for the Superstar actor. With many turns and twists, Nelson manages to maintain equilibrium, and Rajinikanth steals the show with his charming on-screen persona. Anirudh Ravichander, with his background score, has worked his magic once more, as the excitement among fans has been heightened by his action-packed music.

With its release, Jailer has managed to smash numerous records. The Rajinikanth movie set a number of milestones on day one, including "Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023," "Biggest Indian Premiere of 2023 in the USA," and "Biggest Tamil Opener of Overseas in 2023."

