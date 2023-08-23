Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer is slowing down a bit at the box office after nearly a fortnight of its release. The action comedy helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar managed to storm the box office on opening day with a staggering Rs 48.35 crore in India and is gradually witnessing a decline in numbers in the domestic market.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jailer collection decreased by 14.89% on day 14 as compared to the business that the film registered on the previous day. On day 14, Jailer raked in Rs 4 crore nett in India which brings the total to Rs 296 crore. Meanwhile, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 13.17 %in the Tamil market on Wednesday.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film hit big screens on August 10 amid much fanfare which is a given for a Rajinikanth release in Tamil Nadu. Within just three days of its release, Jailer entered the coveted Rs 100 core club in the domestic market. Earlier, the lifetime business of Jailer was pegged at Rs 500 crore by trade experts.

Be it the stellar star cast or budget, the makers left no stone unturned to mount Jailer on a lavish scale. Rajinikanth aside, the film also boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff in interesting guest appearances. The film also featured Ramya Krisha and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Jailer opened to positive reviews while Anirudh Ravichander's music added to the allure. From the peppy dance number Kaavaalaa to Spotify chart topper Hukum, the Jailer album consisting of eight songs has emerged as a successful outing for Anirudh.

