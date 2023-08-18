Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer is steady at the box office following two consecutive days of decline at the box office. After a humungous Independence Day of Rs 36.5 crore, Jailer witnessed a major drop in collections. The film is, however, steady and is giving new releases a run for their money.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer raked in Rs 10 crore nett in India on Friday of its release. This takes the film’s nett domestic collection for day 9 to Rs 245.85 crore. Meanwhile, Jailer enjoyed an overall occupancy of 21.59% on Friday. The film took off on a massive note with Rs 48.35 crore in India and the momentum continued for a week before the collections began to steep from Wednesday onwards.

Interestingly, Jailer being a Tamil film doesn't have as big a footfall as Gadar 2, yet with Thalaiva headlining it, by its ninth day, the film amassed Rs 245.85 crore nett in India. While the domestic collections for Jailer have come mainly from the four southern states, Rajini's global fan following has ensured an overseas collection more than five times higher than that of Gadar 2, enabling it to be India's No. 1 movie when compared to recent releases.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Jailer was massively hyped across South India. Several offices in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka even gave a day off to their employees so that they can catch the film on release day. In the film, Rajinikanth plays an old jailer who is on a mission to hunt down a notorious gangster and mercilessly eliminate his force. Jailer's cast is amped up by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Tamannah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles, the film hit screens on August 10 amid much anticipation.

