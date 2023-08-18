JAILER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 8 RAJINIKANTH STARRER WITNESSES SLIGHT DECLINE MINTS LOWEST SINCE RELEASE

Hyderabad: The box office performance of Rajinikanth's Jailer has so far been astounding. According to the production company Sun Pictures, Jailer earned more than Rs 375 crore in seven days and is still going strong. The picture is grossing in the double digits, showing a fantastic sign for its theatrical run.

Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer was released in theatres on August 10. The picture was released in different languages in India. Apart from the Indian market, Jailer is also doing well in the UAE, US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and other parts of the world.

Jailer managed to break many theatrical records for a Telugu film after making over Rs 375 crore worldwide. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed approximately Rs 10 crore net on its eighth day at the box office in India, the lowest since its release. The film's eight-day total collection in India now stands at Rs 235.65 crore, with a 32.70 percent occupancy rate.

Jailer's box office journey began with a whopping Rs 48.35 crore on its first day. The film was supposed to face competition from Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar on its second day, but that film underperformed. While Jailer is doing well in the South, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is dominating in the North.

Jailer is a commercial action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah play significant parts in the film. The film also features memorable cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander created the soundtrack for the film.

Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth's action comedy declines by 58.9% on day 7