Hyderabad: Jailer, the most recent film from superstar Rajinikanth, demonstrated his dominance at the box office by exceeding the Rs 200 crore threshold in India within six days of its release. The movie's popularity is anticipated to help it pass the Rs 400 crore mark globally. The movie is expected to join the club of the only four Tamil films to date to have crossed the Rs 400 crore threshhold. The four films with the feat of achieving the said number include two of Rajinikanth's previous films Robot 2.O and Kabali, and Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram.

Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that the Rajinikanth-starrer brought in about Rs 33 crore in India on August 15, increasing its net domestic profits to Rs 207.15 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has the highest occupancy at 81.59 percent.

Jailer is anticipated to surpass Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 collections in Tamil Nadu based on its box office performance. Jailer would become the state's highest-grossing movie as a result of this accomplishment. "#Jailer will beat #PS1 to become the Highest Grossing Movie in TN!" said industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

Jailer has been able to sustain its momentum in the Southern region with little competition as Chiranjeevi's most recent film, Bhola Shankar, is lagging behind at the box office. Jailer's competition in the Northern market, however, comes from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has earned Rs 229 crore in India since its release on August 11, a day after Jailer hit theatres.

Jailer, an entertaining action movie, released in theatres on August 10. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar all make explosive cameos in the movie. Its tremendous success has surely been aided by the positive reviews about it.

Also read: Jailer Box Office collection day 4: Rajinikanth starrer outperforms in opening weekend, eyes Rs 150 crore mark in India