JAILER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 4 RAJINIKANTH STARRER OUTPERFORMS IN OPENING WEEKEND EYES RS 150 CRORE MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's Jailer is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office after it was released on Thursday to big fanfare. The Rajinikanth starrer has been a phenomenal success, exceeding all expectations by making Rs 100 crore in just two days. So far, the picture has grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide, with a lifetime expectancy of more than Rs 500-600 crore.

According to trade aggregator Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 25.75 crore on Friday and Rs 35 crore on Saturday after opening with an amazing Rs 48.35 crore on its first day. According to the website, the film made Rs 38 crore on Day 4, bringing the film's gross Indian collection to rs 147 crore, with its worldwide gross approaching Rs 300 crore.

With its performance over Independence Day, the film is anticipated to join the Rs 300 crore club overseas, while in India, it is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. Jailer will become the second fastest Tamil film to hit Rs 300 crores, after Rajinikanth's 2.o earning Rs 400 crores in four days.

Nelson Dilipkumar's previous film, Beast, was a flop, leaving fans wondering if he would be able to overcome box office debacle with Jailer. Nelson's film has now put an end to all such apprehensions. The film also marks Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year absence as he was last spotted in Annaatthe.

Jailer's ensemble cast also features Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia's contagious energy and enticing dance skills in the song Kaavaalaa have already swept the internet by storm. The film blew up in South India, where it made the majority of its money.

It's also doing well in some Hindi markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, and Punjab. Even internationally, the film has done exceptionally well, faring well and receiving favourable reviews in the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

