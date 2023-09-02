Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer stormed the box office upon its release on August 10. The film entered week four on Friday and continues to run in theaters with no major competition from the Tamil industry. After the 23-day run in theaters, Jailer has emerged as the second highest-grossing film in Tamil while on Saturday (day 24), the film witnessed 38% growth at the domestic box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer is likely to earn Rs 2.50 crore nett in India which is 70 lakh higher than the previous day's collections. This takes Jailer's total box office collection in the domestic market to Rs 332.85 crore nett. On Saturday, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 26.76% in the Tamil market.

Meanwhile, Jailer has dethroned Vikram as the second-highest-grossing Tamil film. The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar achieved the feat in its 23 days of release. With a gross of nearly Rs 182 crore, Jaielr became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film just second after Mani Rantnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which tops the chart with Rs. 222 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

After an impressive theatrical run, Jailer will be heading for an OTT release next week. The film will be arriving on Prime Viode on September 7 coinciding with the theatrical release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan. Following its digital debut, the action entertainer will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

READ | In a first for South Indian film, Rajinikanth's Hukum song from Jailer soars to No.1 rank on Spotify