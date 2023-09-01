Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's film Jailer which enjoyed a successful run for more than three weeks in theaters has now slowed down a bit at the box office. With a worldwide collection of over Rs 600 crore, Jailer helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar became the only second Tamil film to cross the mark, while the first 2.0, also belongs to Rajinikanth. In its fourth week, Jailer witnessed a drop in numbers by 56.7% at the domestic box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, on Friday, Jailer is likely to earn Rs 1.05 crore nett in India marking a decrease of Rs 1.38 crore compared to the previous day. This brought the total domestic earnings of the film to Rs 329.28 crore at the end of its 23-day run in theaters.

Meanwhile, Jailer has become the all-time third highest-grossing South Indian movie in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries. Before Jailer, the fear was achieved by Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the action drama revolves around a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian aka 'Tiger' who goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. Rajinikanth aside, the film also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in guest appearances.

The film yet again proved Rajinikanth's sway at the box office and as a token of appreciation, Sun Pictures reportedly handed over a cheque of Rs 100 crore to the superstar as part of profit sharing. This brings Rajinikanth's total remuneration for the film to Rs 210 crore making him India's highest-paid actor.

READ | Rajinikanth becomes 'India's highest-paid actor' as Jailer's profit sharing cheque takes remuneration total to 'Rs 210 cr'