JAILER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 17 RAJINIKANTH STARRER WITNESSES SURGE ALL SET TO BREACH RS 600 CR MARK GLOBALLY

Hyderabad: After 17 days in theatres, Rajinikanth's Jailer brought in almost Rs 5.5 crore net in India across all languages on Saturday. Jailer has so far raked in Rs 307.7 crore nett in India, according to a Industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Jailer is now just a few crores away from earning Rs 600 crore globally.

The Tamil movie, which was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu versions was released on August 10. It made Rs 3.4 crore nett on its third Friday after bringing in Rs 235.85 crore nett in its first week and Rs 62.95 crore in the following week. According to early estimates cited by Sacnilk.com, it had an increase in audience on its third Saturday, bringing in Rs 5.5 crore net across all Indian languages.

The movie has equally remarkable global box office results. Last week, Jailer joined 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I as the third Tamil movie to earn more than Rs 500 crore globally. A trade expert sharing the details wrote on Twitter: "We're all set to join the exclusive 600 crore club today. The DREAM run keeps going... Week 1: Rs 458.8 crore. Week 2: Rs 124.18 crores. Week 3 Day 1: Rs 7.67 crore; Day 2: Rs 6.03 crore; Day 3: Rs 8.36 crore. Total: Rs 597.04 crores.

Jailer is directed by action thriller master Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth plays the title character in the movie. The film, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in key roles, also features Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. The music for Jailer is created by Anirudh Ravichander.

Songs from the movie, like Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Hukum, and others, have emerged as key highlights. The movie has a special appearance by Malayalam icon Mohanlal. The movie also has Jackie Shroff, playing the antagonist. Rajinikanth and Jackie have come together after 36 years. The duo had previously collaborated on the movie Uttar Dakshin.

