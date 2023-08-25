Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's recently released film Jailer completes 15 days in theatres earning over Rs 500 crore in its collection at the global box office. However, on Thursday, the commercial action drama witnessed a major dip in its collection at the domestic box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 3 crore across all languages in India on its 15th day, with an overall collection of Rs 298.75 crore.

Jailer gathered Rs 48.35 crore on its opening day, even more than Gadar 2 which hit the theatres a day later at Rs 40 crore. The movie went on to gather Rs 235.85 crore in its first week but decelerated after its second weekend. The movie, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has already crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide in 12 days, becoming the second-fastest Tamil film. Rajinikanth's 2018 film 2.0, which reached the number within eight days of its release, was the fastest.

Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer declines by 14.8% on day 14

The action film will surpass the Rs 300 crore milestone at the Indian box office today, but it's uncertain if it will be able to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark globally. As of Wednesday, the movie had brought in a total of Rs 566 crore. Jailer is being viewed as an interesting comeback for Rajinikanth, whose flicks Darbar and Annaatthe earned mixed reviews.

Jailer hit the theatres on August 10, a day prior to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Jailer is in second place, whereas Gadar 2 is in the top position. While Gadar 2 has surpassed the Rs 400 crore, Jailer is all set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon.