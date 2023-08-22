Hyderabad: After enthralling fans on weekends, Rajinikanth's Jailer registered a slight decline on Tuesday. Despite the dip, Jailer's 13-day total has been phenomenal. The film easily eclipsed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, firmly establishing itself as India's highest-grossing Tamil film. Jailer has established a precedent by shattering multiple box office records, a trend that is continuing with a minor exception on Tuesday.

The film has passed a key milestone by already grossing Rs 500 crore globally. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-led film earned approximately Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday. This adds to a total collection of Rs 291.80 crore in India over the course of 13 days.

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10th, after much anticipation. The film's bilingual release piqued the interest of moviegoers. On August 22, Jailer maintained a 14.24 percent aggregate audience occupancy percentage.

The action drama was heavily promoted throughout South India, with offices in Tamil Nadu even offering their staff a day off to watch the film when it was released on August 10th. Talking about Thalaiva's role, his character in the film is of an aged jailer who hunts down a notorious gang lord and viciously eliminates his gang members.

Regarding 'Jailer's' box office success, trade expert Ramesh Bala stated, "Rajinikanth is a Superstar. The 'Superstar' label alone is enough to get it all the attention it requires. He also benefits from global recognition."

Bala continued, "Aside from Rajinikanth, the movie has good content, is different, and has other famous faces from the South, notably Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan. However, when you mention Rajinikanth, words like swag, cool, attitude, and his 50-year-plus career and humble personality come to mind." Bala predicted that Jailer will gross Rs 600 crore in its lifespan, surpassing last year's Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram and coming in just behind Rajini's 2.0.

