Hyderabad: Amidst the recent controversy surrounding Rajinikanth's gesture of touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his latest cinematic offering, Jailer, captivated audiences over weekend. The action comedy helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, however, witnessed a decline at the box office on its twelfth day of release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed an impressive Rs 7.7 crore on Monday, although this figure marked a significant decline compared to its nationwide collection on the eleventh day, which amounted to Rs 18.7 crore.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had earlier suggested that the movie had already crossed the Rs 543.96 crore milestone in global box office earnings. However, a Sacnilk report presented a slightly more conservative figure, indicating a total of Rs 477.6 crore by the end of its eleven-day run. This same report disclosed that the movie had accumulated Rs 288.55 crore from various regions across India, with a moderate average occupancy rate of 18.67 percent in the majority of towns and cities in Tamil Nadu.

In a conversation with a webloid, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted an impressive lifetime collection of Rs 700 crore for Jailer. At its current pace, there is even potential for the film to surpass Rs 800 crore, thereby potentially dethroning Rajinikanth's own blockbuster 2.0 as the highest-grossing Tamil film. The competition for the top spot may very well be conquered by the charismatic superstar once again.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Kishore in cameos, Jailer narrates the tale of a retired police officer leveraging his relationships with former inmates to rescue his son from the clutches of a gangster.

