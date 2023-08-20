Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer stormed into theaters on August 10, 2023. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-packed film has ignited a frenzy at the box office, amassing an impressive collection over its first ten days in theaters. This mass entertainer has reeled in a staggering net collection of approximately Rs. 262.15 crore in India during its initial run.

Delving into the projections for the film's 11th-day box office performance, the film is anticipated to notch up an impressive Rs. 17.00 crore nett on its eleventh day of release across all languages in India. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the substantial boost in earnings would elevate the movie's cumulative box office tally to an impressive Rs. 279.15 crore. Meanwhile, the film raked in over $5 million in the US market, suggested a tweet shared by Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer.

The upward trend is likely to continue for the third consecutive day at the domestic box office. As for Sunday, August 20, 2023, the predictions foresee a robust overall occupancy rate of 47.81% in regions where Tamil is predominantly spoken and a commendable 30.71% overall occupancy rate in Telugu-speaking states.

Jailer marks the maiden collaboration between the legendary Rajinikanth and director Nelson who masterfully weaves emotions, action, and drama into the film, undoubtedly capturing the hearts of the wider audience. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and boasts a cast featuring Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, and Mirnaa Menon. The cinematic experience is further enriched by cameo appearances from screen icons such as Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Anirudh Ravichander takes the reins of the film's soundtrack.

