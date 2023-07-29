JAILER AUDIO LAUNCH RAJINIKANTH SHARES RECEIVING LOT OF CALLS TO REPLACE DIRECTOR NELSON

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently graced his presence at the spectacular audio launch of his upcoming movie Jailer, organised at the prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. During the event, Rajinikanth spoke about alcoholism, the negative criticism Vijay's Beast received upon its release, and how he had considered abolishing the 'superstar' title.

Taking to Twitter, a user @VenkatRamanan_ quoted Rajinikanth's words and tweeted, "IF THERE WAS NO ALCOHOL, I WOULD HAVE SERVED THE SOCIETY. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don't drink regularly. It will spoil the health & happiness." Talking about the film industry, the Megastar said as tweeted by @VenkatRamanan_, "We should bring our industry bigger. Only if big heroes' film run, theatres will earn, and everyone will earn. Everyone is our brother. We should make every film run."

Rajinikanth stated that after his movie Beast, starring Vijay, opened to poor reviews, several distributors approached him and suggested he replace Nelson in Jailer. The actor said as quoted by 123Telugu, "We had shot a promo and announced the film. Beast was released after the promo launch and it received negative reviews. I received a lot of calls from distributors to replace director Nelson. We then had a meeting with the Sun Pictures team. They had informed me that Beast, even though received poor reviews, didn't cause any losses for its distributors."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth portrays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the movie. It is hailed as an action-packed comedy with an all-star ensemble that features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles. The film is slated for release on August 10, 2023.

