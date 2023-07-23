Jailer audio launch: 1000 free passes up for grabs; date, time, venue, and all you need to know about Thalaiva's grand event
Published: 9 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer has been creating a buzz right from the beginning. As the film's August release approaches, the makers are all set to delight Thalaiva fans with a grand music launch event in Chennai. Jailer's music is scored by the Tamil industry's sought after composer Anirudh Ravichander.
Nadakkura Nada Puyalaacchey 🤩— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 22, 2023
The wait is over! Get ready for the star-studded Grand Audio Launch of #Jailer on July 28th at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
Alappara Kelapparom 💥⚡️🙌🏼
Recently, Sun Pictures, the banner behind the Rajinikanth starrer, announced that the Jailer audio launch is scheduled for July 28. To accommodate the enthusiastic fans of Thalaiva, the event will take place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, expecting a massive turnout.
While the ticket prices for the Jailer audio launch have not been disclosed officially, there are reports suggesting that they may start from Rs 500. Additionally, the makers have also announced 1000 giveaway passes for the event. Fans who wish to attend can register for these free passes starting from Monday at 1 pm through the link provided by makers in tweet.
1000 FREE PASSES ready-ah irukku! Neengalum ready-ah irunga! Nalaiku 1 PM santhipom😎 #JailerAudioLaunch💥@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan @suneeltollywood @iYogiBabu @iamvasanthravi #Jailer pic.twitter.com/h9cVfAZj6j— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 23, 2023
- JAILER MOVIE AUDIO LAUNCH
DATE: JULY 28, 2023
VENUE: NEHRU INDOOR STADIUM, CHENNAI
TIME: 4PM ONWARDS
REGISTRATION FOR FREE PASSES: JULY 23, 1PM ONWARDS
As for the film's plot, it remains a well-kept secret, adding to the intrigue among the audience. Jailer is said to be an action-packed movie featuring a stellar cast, including Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. The team wrapped up Jailer shoot later last month and post-production for the film is going in full swing to catch the release date.
The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran for Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Moreover, it marks the second collaboration between Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff since their first outing together in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin. The upcoming audio launch promises to be a grand affair, celebrating the much-awaited release of Jailer and offering an unforgettable experience for Rajinikanth's dedicated fans.
