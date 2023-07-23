Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer has been creating a buzz right from the beginning. As the film's August release approaches, the makers are all set to delight Thalaiva fans with a grand music launch event in Chennai. Jailer's music is scored by the Tamil industry's sought after composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, Sun Pictures, the banner behind the Rajinikanth starrer, announced that the Jailer audio launch is scheduled for July 28. To accommodate the enthusiastic fans of Thalaiva, the event will take place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, expecting a massive turnout.

While the ticket prices for the Jailer audio launch have not been disclosed officially, there are reports suggesting that they may start from Rs 500. Additionally, the makers have also announced 1000 giveaway passes for the event. Fans who wish to attend can register for these free passes starting from Monday at 1 pm through the link provided by makers in tweet.

JAILER MOVIE AUDIO LAUNCH

DATE: JULY 28, 2023 VENUE: NEHRU INDOOR STADIUM, CHENNAI TIME: 4PM ONWARDS REGISTRATION FOR FREE PASSES: JULY 23, 1PM ONWARDS

As for the film's plot, it remains a well-kept secret, adding to the intrigue among the audience. Jailer is said to be an action-packed movie featuring a stellar cast, including Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. The team wrapped up Jailer shoot later last month and post-production for the film is going in full swing to catch the release date.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran for Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Moreover, it marks the second collaboration between Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff since their first outing together in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin. The upcoming audio launch promises to be a grand affair, celebrating the much-awaited release of Jailer and offering an unforgettable experience for Rajinikanth's dedicated fans.

