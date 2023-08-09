Hyderabad: Film enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer, which is set to illuminate the box office. The movie has already generated an impressive Rs 19.44 crore in advance bookings, and the excitement is mounting as the release date of August 10 approaches.

Jailer advance booking statistics reveal a significant turnout from eager audiences. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, in India, Jailer has raked in Rs 12.8 crore through pre-bookings, with Rs 11.7 crore attributed to the Tamil version and Rs 1.1 crore from the Telugu market. In the United States, Jailer has captured the attention of moviegoers, selling 37,000 tickets and amassing a noteworthy $802,628 (equivalent to Rs 6.64 crore) in collections. Industry experts anticipate that the film's advance ticket sales will likely surpass the $1 million mark.

Jailer's distribution rights are said to be sold for a substantial Rs 123 crore, with a significant portion of Rs 60 crore originating from Tamil Nadu. Karnataka contributed Rs 10 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collectively added Rs 12 crore. Kerala's share amounted to Rs 5.5 crore, while the rest of India secured an additional Rs 4 crore.

Anticipation for Jailer's release has prompted several offices and schools in the southern states to declare August 10 a holiday. This strategic move not only prevents a surge of leave requests but also supports anti-piracy measures, as companies extend free movie tickets to their employees.

The official trailer for Jailer, titled Jailer Showcase, was unveiled earlier this month, offering viewers a sneak peek into the thrilling narrative. The trailer showcases an intriguing interaction between Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff, with the latter delivering a menacing phone call. The film's ensemble cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's triumphant return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus, portraying the character of a retired police officer. The movie is also noteworthy for being his first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

