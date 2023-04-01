Mumbai: As their film, Ki & Ka clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment. Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora's birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Arjun captioned it "Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow". Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as he shared the post. A user commented, "Wanna see you guys again on screen as a couple." Another commented, "Ki and ka needs to come on Netflix now." One more user commented, "Wowwww" with a red heart emoji while another demanded Ki and Ka sequel.

Meanwhile, Kareena also took to her Instagram where she shared Arjun's post on her IG Story and wrote, "What a fun ride...one more soon..." Released in 2016, Ki & Ka is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia, an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.

Looking forward, Kareena will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Birmingham Murders, Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X and Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew. Arjun has The LadyKiller lined up for release, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film is about a small-town playboy who falls in love with a dangerous girl. They later embark on a journey of a dangerous romance. (Agency inputs)