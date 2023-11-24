JAANI DUSHMAN FAME DIRECTOR RAJKUMAR KOHLI PASSES AWAY AT 93

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, known for his directorial ventures such as Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 93 on Friday morning. With a career spanning from 1963 onwards, Rajkumar had been deeply involved in the realm of cinema, directing and producing his debut film Sapni, featuring Prem Chopra in the lead role.

According to a report, Rajkumar's son, actor Armaan Kohli, checked on his father when he did not come out from the shower for a long. Consequently, Armaan decided to break open the door, only to discover the director had passed away. The funeral ceremony is scheduled in Mumbai for today evening.

Born in 1930, Rajkumar Kohli embarked on his film career in the 1960s. His debut came in 1963 with the release of Sapni, followed by his directorial venture in the Punjabi film Dulla Bhatti in 1966. In Hindi cinema, he achieved moderate success with films like Lootera (1970) and Kahani Hum Sab Ki (1973). However, it was in 1976 with the multi-starrer blockbuster Nagin that Rajkumar made his mark. This success was followed by another hit, Jaani Dushman, which became one of India's first successful horror films, released in 1979.

Although Rajkumar produced a few hits such as Naukar Biwi Ka (1983) and Inteqaam (1988), his later career did not match his earlier success. In the 90s, he moved away from filmmaking, directing only one film. His final release, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, was a throwback to his 70s hits, featuring prominent stars and modern visual effects. Unfortunately, the film's failure led Rajkumar to depart from the industry.