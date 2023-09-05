JAANE JAAN TRAILER OUT KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN ACES INTENSE ROLE IN OTT DEBUT WITH VIJAY VARMA JAIDEEP AHLAWAT

Hyderabad: Makers of Jaane Jaan dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the Kareena Kapoor starrer on Wednesday. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is all set to for OTT release on September 21. Apart from Kareena, it features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

The trailer was shared by Netflix on social media with the caption, "It’s almost time… 21st September! See you #JaaneJaan ♥"

The trailer immerses the audience in the world of Jaane Jaan, showcasing Sujoy Ghosh's unique criminal thriller direction style. It shows Kareena in a completely different look, bare faced, striking, and playing the role of a mother. Along with the Jab We Met actor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also appear in the film.

Ahlawat is unrecognisable as he undergoes a radical transformation for the film, something not new for him. Jaideep known for his intense roles will make you double check on him for this one. For a change, Vijay also looks refreshingly different as he plays a handsome young cop in the crime thriller.

Jaane Jaan is based on Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The novel, which was published in 2005, is about a battle of wits between a maths prodigy and his equally smart batch mate, who is investigating a murder case. While taking many elements from the novel, the story in Jaane Jaan centres around a single mother who tries to cover up the death of her estranged husband with the help of her neighbour.

Kareena swept the internet by storm prior to the trailer's release by releasing an announcement video of her OTT debut. With this, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up to enter the digital world. Talking about making her OTT debut with this one, she said, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. This feels like a new launch after 23 years, and I have the jitters of a new-comer!"

She further added: "Audiences will see me in a part I've never performed before, in a plot that's both new and exciting. Netflix has always shown films from all around the world in the most real way possible, supporting artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 nations! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

