Hyderabad: Sujoy Ghosh is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming thriller titled Jaane Jaan, which holds the distinction of being Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on an OTT platform. Alongside Kareena, the movie boasts a talented cast that includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The latest buzz surrounding the film centers on its recently unveiled title track crooned by Neha Kakkar.

Jaane Jaan has been generating considerable anticipation, with its release date drawing near. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting September 21. In an exciting development, the filmmakers have now unveiled the film's title track, which is a reimagined rendition of a classic from 1969, Intaqam. The revamped version, sung by Neha Kakkar, comes to life with the music of composer duo Sachin-Jigar, Rajendra Krishan's lyrics.

The music video showcases Uditi Singh, who mesmerizes viewers with her sensual pole dance performance in a club setting. Additionally, the video features glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, adding to the intrigue. The track begins with Vijay attempting to engage Kareena's attention by showing her a photo on his mobile. The video provides a sneak peek into the film's plot, introducing Jaideep Ahlawat, whose appearance raises questions about his character. Interestingly, the video also portrays Vijay teaching martial arts to Jaideep in exchange for information about Kareena's life.

Notably, the title track of Jaane Jaan is a modern adaptation of Aa Jaane Jaan from the 1969 film Intaqam. Directed by R. K. Nayyar, the original movie was a family drama featuring Sanjay Khan, Sadhana, Ashok Kumar, Helen, Rehman, Anju Mahendru, Jeevan, and Leela Chitnis, among others. The legendary Lata Mangeshkar had lent her voice to the song, with music composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

